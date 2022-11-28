No sentence reduction for woman who ran over, killed boyfriend, court rules

The Indiana Court of Appeals has unanimously denied a request to reduce the 20½-year prison term of a Hammond woman who intentionally ran over her boyfriend with her vehicle, killing him.

Briana Rice, 26, was convicted last year of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony; and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, both Level 5 felonies.

Court records show that Rice was driving Terrondy Jones, 25, to East Chicago on April 24, 2019, when the couple got into a heated argument, prompting Jones to exit Rice's vehicle in the 1700 block of East 135th Street in East Chicago and walk away.

Rice then drove her vehicle into Jones, knocking him onto her vehicle's hood and onto the ground.

She subsequently drove over the entire length of his body, glanced at his body lying on the ground in her rear-view mirror, and drove off.

Jones suffered massive blunt force trauma injuries to his head, chest wall, pancreas and liver. His body also was marked by tire tread from his left shoulder to his abdomen. He died later that day.

Rice argued in her appeal for a 15-year prison term. She said it was "overly harsh" for the trial court to require her to serve 17½ years for voluntary manslaughter, then an additional three years for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The appeals court disagreed. It said a 15-year prison term would be less than the statutory advisory sentence for manslaughter alone, and Rice's 20½-year sentence still is well below the maximum 36-year sentence she could have received for her offenses.

"The nature of the instant offenses is heinous," wrote Appeals Judge Patricia Riley, a Rensselaer native. "We find nothing inappropriate in the imposition of advisory consecutive sentences for these two distinct, egregious offenses against Jones, neither of which should be free of consequences."

The court also was not persuaded to reduce Rice's sentences based on her character, noting that Rice reportedly "got high after crushing (Jones) with her car."

The appeals court did order Rice's conviction for domestic battery to be vacated on double-jeopardy grounds instead of merely merged into the manslaughter charge for sentencing purposes.

However, that change warrants no alteration in Rice's prison sentence, the court said.

Rice still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing her case. Otherwise, her earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Sept. 4, 2034, records show.