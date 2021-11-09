Nominating commission seeking applicants for vacant Lake County judicial post

House Enrolled Act 1453 shrunk the nominating commission to seven members from nine and eliminated the commissioners previously chosen by Lake County lawyers and judges in favor of commissioners selected by the governor.

Critics of the change said it gives the governor too much say in the process because the governor appoints three of the nominating commission's six voting members, and the governor makes the final decision on who is appointed to the vacant judicial seat.

The three other voting members were appointed by the Lake County Board of Commissioners. Indiana Supreme Court Justice Mark Massa was named nominating commission chairman by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush. Massa votes only to break ties.

The commission currently is proceeding to fill the vacancy caused by Boswell's death. But Lake Superior Court rules permit another sitting judge to seek to take over her post, so the vacancy that ultimately gets filled may end up being for a different seat on the bench.