Non-emergency police calls to be handled by phone amid coronavirus outbreak

LAPORTE — The county sheriff's department will continue responding as usual to emergency calls, but is scaling back the response to other needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public is asked to only come to the front desk at the department for necessary business and jail-related matters, the department announced Monday.

"If you are unsure of the importance of your situation, please call the sheriff’s office at 219-326-7700, ext. 2324," police said.

Non-emergency calls that do not require the physical presence of an officer may be handled by telephone, the department said.

When officers do respond, they will be wearing latex gloves and will be keeping a safe interview distance of at least six feet, preferably outside, police said.

The department has temporarily suspended vehicle identification number checks. Crash reports requested by phone will be emailed, faxed or mailed.