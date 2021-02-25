None injured after train strikes car at Dyer railroad crossing, police say

DYER — A driver narrowly missed injury when his vehicle was struck by a train in Dyer late Thursday morning.

At 10:48 a.m. first responders were called to a crash at the CSX railroad crossing at Sheffield Avenue and 213th Street, said Dyer Chief of Police David Hein.

The rear of a Dodge Avenger was struck by the train, causing heavy damage to the car. The driver, the only occupant in the car, was not injured, Hein said. The train and crossing appeared to have not been damaged in the crash.

Preliminary investigations including witness statements showed that the driver had disregarded the traffic control devices at the crossing and drove over the tracks in the train's path, Hein said.

The vehicle had to be towed from the scene and the driver, an unincorporated Dyer resident, was issued citations from police for the incident, including disregarding a traffic signal.