None injured after train strikes car at Dyer railroad crossing, police say
None injured after train strikes car at Dyer railroad crossing, police say

Car v train dyer

A vehicle was struck Thursday afternoon while crossing over train tracks in Dyer, but the driver was not injured.  

 Provided by Ken Burke

DYER — A driver narrowly missed injury when his vehicle was struck by a train in Dyer late Thursday morning. 

At 10:48 a.m. first responders were called to a crash at the CSX railroad crossing at Sheffield Avenue and 213th Street, said Dyer Chief of Police David Hein. 

The rear of a Dodge Avenger was struck by the train, causing heavy damage to the car. The driver, the only occupant in the car, was not injured, Hein said. The train and crossing appeared to have not been damaged in the crash. 

Preliminary investigations including witness statements showed that the driver had disregarded the traffic control devices at the crossing and drove over the tracks in the train's path, Hein said. 

The vehicle had to be towed from the scene and the driver, an unincorporated Dyer resident, was issued citations from police for the incident, including disregarding a traffic signal. 

Dyer police, Dyer firefighters, Superior Ambulance and CSX railroad staff responded to the scene.  

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

