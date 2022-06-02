North Township trustee wins federal trial that turned into political grudge match

HAMMOND — North Township Trustee Adrian Santos has won a civil suit that could otherwise have cost the City of East Chicago money.

A U.S. District Court jury returned a verdict Wednesday in favor of Santos and against former East Chicago city councilman Randall Artis following a seven-day trial and less than two hours deliberation.

The jury was asked to pick sides on whether Santos fired Artis from the East Chicago city clerk’s office in 2016 because of Artis’s felony conviction for public corruption or over a political vendetta.

Artis filed suit six years ago, seeking a cash award from the City of East Chicago. The jury awarded no money to anyone, according to court documents.

Roy Dominguez, one of Artis’s lawyers, said Wednesday afternoon, “We are disappointed in the outcome but respect the jury’s verdict and will now consider whether to appeal this decision.”

Santos said afterward, “This has been an extremely stressful time for me and my family. I just thank God for closure, the favorable verdict, the excellent work of my legal team Tolbert & Tolbert and the jury’s careful consideration of the evidence,” Santos said.

Attorney Michael Tolbert defended Santos and the City of East Chicago.

The trial featured not only a rivalry between two prominent men but also East Chicago’s reputation as a battlefield where politicians take desperate and sometimes unprincipled measures to win campaigns.

Artis was East Chicago's 3rd District city councilman from 1992 to 2005 when he was caught up in East Chicago’s infamous "sidewalks” public corruption scandal.

Artis was one of several city politicians who broke the law 23 years ago to win reelection. They arranged to repave voters' sidewalks, private driveways and, in one case, a homeowner's entire backyard to win the public’s support during the 1999 municipal election.

Artis pleaded guilty in 2005 to a federal theft count that he misspent $1.3 million in "sidewalks" money, authorizing his brother's construction company to pour concrete on private property at city expense.

After serving 21 months in prison, Artis returned to city employment in August 2015 when then-East Chicago City Clerk Mary Morris Leonard said Artis deserved a second chance.

But Santos replaced Leonard as city clerk Jan. 1, 2016, and fired Artis a month later.

Santos claimed he was afraid the city's insurer wouldn't cover any losses caused by a city employee convicted of theft or another crime of dishonesty.

Artis' claimed Santos fired him for his refusal to campaign in 2016 for two of Santos' political allies, Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, who was running for reelection, and Marissa McDermott, who was running for Lake Circuit Court judge.

Artis’ lawyers argued that even a convicted felon still has a constitutional right to support the political candidates of his choice without having to face job termination by a rival politician.

Santos denied any political motive for his decision.

