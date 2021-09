Northwest Indiana man recovering after car gets wedged under semi on Interstate 65

CROWN POINT — A Wheatfield man is recovering in the hospital following a crash on southbound Interstate 65 near U.S. 231 Tuesday afternoon that left his car wedged under a large truck.

According to Indiana State Police, Jaime L. Wheeler, 36, was driving in the far left lane of the highway when he lost control of his 2010 Ford Focus on the wet pavement and crashed into the semi-trailer.

Police said about half of Wheeler's car ended up wedged under the trailer. Both vehicles ultimately came to a stop in the right lane of the highway.

Wheeler was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The semi driver was not injured, police said.

According to police, alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. But driving too fast for the wet road conditions and the condition of the Ford's tires were contributing factors, police said.

Police closed two of the three lanes of I-65 for about three hours following the crash for clean-up and investigation.

Southbound motorists were backed up beyond Ridge Road until after the highway fully reopened around 4:30 p.m.

