Northwest Indiana police on alert as carjackings increase in Chicago

Meanwhile, thefts from vehicles in Munster were on the rise in 2020. The town had 55 that year, compared to 42 in 2019. So far in 2021, there have been four, Peirick said.

In mid-2020, Dyer police began to see an increase in the number of stolen vehicles involved in carjackings passing through town, Police Chief David Hein told The Times.

"There seems to be a trend of stolen autos from Illinois traveling to Indiana to commit crimes. When confronted by the police, they begin to flee," Hein said in an email. "Given our proximity to the state line and a major road, U.S. Route 30, many of the fleeing offenders from the South Lake County area travel through Dyer."

So far, there have not been any carjackings reported in Dyer as of mid-January. There has been one theft from a vehicle, Hein said.

The town didn't have any reported carjackings in 2020, or 2019, and responded to eight theft-from-vehicle cases last year, and five in 2019.

Dyer police have participated in "many" multi-agency details, which are designed to have more police patrolling the streets during key times, Hein said.

"These crimes don’t stop at our town borders and impact every community," Hein said.