Northwest Indiana senator taking another step to protect abused children

A new Indiana law aimed at preventing a tragedy similar to the October 2021 death of Judah Morgan, a 4-year-old in LaPorte County, soon may get an upgrade.

Records show Morgan died after suffering severe injuries from blunt force trauma in his birth parents' home, notwithstanding repeated warnings to the Department of Child Services by his foster mother, a second cousin, that the child was being abused by his parents and at risk if DCS continued to allow the child to remain with them instead of seeking to permanently remove the child from the home.

In the wake of the child's death, Hoosier lawmakers last year approved Senate Enrolled Act 410 to automatically authorize an adult relative caring for a child after the child has been removed from a dangerous home situation to directly participate in court hearings concerning services needed by the child or terminating the parent-child relationship.

Previously, only state-licensed foster parents had a statutory right to intervene in legal proceedings pertaining to abused or neglected children.

The sponsor of that measure, state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, said he now wants to be sure familial caregivers can effectively participate in court hearings by providing them with state-funded legal representation if they cannot afford to hire an attorney on their own.

His Senate Bill 26 provides that the costs of representing eligible familial caregivers in court will be paid out of the Public Defense Fund.

"Senate Bill 26 is the continuation of my work to prevent tragedies like that of Judah Morgan. That never should have happened, and I am doing what I can to help protect children like Judah who need help," Bohacek said.

"These caregivers genuinely want what's best for the children and deserve to have a right to representation in court, even if they can't afford their own representation," he added.

According to DCS, approximately 10,000 children in need of services were in an out-of-home placement during the last 12 months, with about 50% living with a relative.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the annual cost of providing legal representation to familial caregivers to children in need of services proceedings will be about $3 million for the state and $6 million for counties, beginning in 2024.

"I initially wanted to include Senate Bill 26 in my bill from last session, but it had to be filed during a budget year. Now that the 2023 legislative session has begun and the General Assembly is actively working on crafting the budget, I hope to be able to help some of these family caregivers provide for the children they love," Bohacek said.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary is scheduled Wednesday to evaluate and consider advancing Bohacek's proposal.

A separate pending measure, House Bill 1189, would require DCS promptly provide information to the public about any case of child abuse or neglect that results in a fatality or near-fatality, rather than belatedly summarizing each case in its annual Child Fatality Report.

That legislation is sponsored by state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, and Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, among others.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores