Not enough evidence presented to revoke bond for man charged in rape, judge says

CROWN POINT — A judge denied the state's motion to revoke bond Tuesday for a man accused of raping a woman a little more than a month after posting bond in an attempted murder case.

Darion R. Carter, 47, has pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge linked to an attack on a woman in September, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor criminal trespass and felony rape charges.

Special Prosecutor Armando Salinas, who was appointed because Carter is a distant relative of Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, filed a petition seeking to revoke Carter's bonds in the attempted murder and cocaine cases after his arrest in the rape case last month.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said May 10 when she scheduled a hearing on the prosecutor's petition to revoke bond that his burden included presenting evidence that Carter violated the conditions of his bond.

Salinas filed probable cause affidavits ahead of Tuesday's hearing, but he did not call any police officers or witnesses to testify about the new charges against Carter.

After posting a $10,000 cash bond Feb. 14 in the attempted murder case and a $5,000 cash bond Feb. 15 in the possession of cocaine case, Carter was accused March 22 of hanging around an apartment building in East Chicago occupied mostly by women, Salinas said.

When police patted Carter down, they found he had a knife and two screwdrivers, he said. He was subsequently charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.

The allegation resembles those made in Carter's attempted murder case.

In that case, he's accused of holding a woman against her will for 12 hours, stabbing her with knives and a screwdriver, hitting her in the head with a 5-pound dumbbell and strangling her until she fell unconscious in September 2021 inside an apartment in the 3700 block of Fir Street in East Chicago.

A different woman told East Chicago police Carter raped her April 21 in an alley in the 3900 block of Grand Boulevard, court records state.

Defense attorney Kerry Connor told Bokota charges filed after Carter posted bond in February were "merely allegations."

Connor said the court was not in a position to grant the state's request to revoke bond because Salinas didn't present any evidence.

Bokota said the affidavits Salinas presented established probable cause, but the state's burden was to present "clear and convincing evidence."

The judge said Carter's bond in the rape case was $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash, which is relatively high under the county's bond schedule. She refused to reduce that amount.

Bokota also granted the state's motion for a DNA sample from Carter and advised him the state filed a notice that it plans to seek a habitual offender enhancement, which could add years to any sentence Carter receives if convicted.

Carter previously pleaded guilty in 2018 to intimidation and strangulation, both level 6 felonies, in connection with allegations he kidnapped and raped a woman in 2017 in East Chicago.

In 2013, Carter was charged in two separate sexual assault cases. After more than a year of litigation, Carter accepted a plea agreement that allowed him to admit to one count of criminal confinement.

