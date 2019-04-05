CROWN POINT — Authorities have identified all five men accused of fatally shooting a Portage High School student while attempting to rob her boyfriend in January outside a Griffith apartment complex.
Elrice L. Williams, 25, of Park Forest, formally pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and four other felony charges linked to the Jan. 9 killing of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz, of South Haven.
Charges filed March 12 allege Williams fired the shot that killed Ortiz. His case was unsealed after his arrest March 28.
Lake County prosecutors also have charged Juarez Rogers, 49, of Park Forest, and Juarez's nephew Giovante M. Galloway, 21, of Gary, in the homicide, botched robbery and two burglaries Jan. 9 at a Gary home tied to Ortiz's boyfriend, Michael Hawkins.
Galloway, who has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, initially told police he asked Rogers to help him rob Hawkins to repay a marijuana debt Galloway owed to Hawkins.
Hawkins, 18, of Hobart, is currently being held without bail on unrelated charges of drug dealing and armed robbery.
Rogers brought several friends from Illinois to assist with the robbery, including Williams, Joshua Wright and Joe Pittman Jr., Lake Criminal Court records allege.
Pittman was in custody as of Friday night, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
Wright was killed in a homicide Feb. 5 in Markham, Illinois, records say.
Agents with the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force in Chicago and the Cook County Sheriff's Fugitive Unit arrested Rogers on Feb. 7.
Juarez currently is serving prison time for a burglary in Cook County and is expected to be extradited to Lake County after his release. His earliest parole date is Feb. 28, records show.
Galloway met with investigators in March at the Lake County Jail and identified Williams, Wright and Pittman in photo lineups, records say.
He told investigators his group followed Hawkins, Ortiz and two passengers from the Gary home to Park West Apartments.
Galloway's group parked behind Hawkins, and several approached with guns drawn, records say.
Pittman fired shots at the rear passenger side of Ortiz's red SUV, but the gun jammed, records say. Police found two unspent .32-caliber bullets with primer strikes on the ground at the crime scene.
Williams used a 9mm to shoot Ortiz in the head as she sat in the front passenger seat of her SUV, records say.
Hawkins drove over a wooden barrier as he fled and sought help from a group of police officers parked in a nearby business plaza off Ridge Road.