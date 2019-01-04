VALPARAISO — A plea of not guilty was entered Friday on behalf of a 30-year-old South Haven man accused of fleeing during his child molestation trial and remaining at-large for more than a year.
Phillip Kress, now sporting a mohawk, made his first court appearance since being apprehended in late November in California by the U.S. Marshals Service.
He faces a felony count of escape, in addition to sentencing on the felony conviction of child molesting. He also faces 12 existing counts of possessing child pornography.
In preparation for sentencing, defense attorney Bob Harper requested a pre-sentence report and sentencing within 30 days.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Feb. 1.
The same date will serve as status hearings for the new escape charge and the pending child pornography counts.
A jury found Kress guilty in October 2017 on a felony count of child molesting a day after he left the trial at lunch reportedly to go to the hospital, complaining about kidney stones, court bailiff Tracy Goodpaster said at the time.
Later the same day he left court, the GPS ankle monitor Kress was required to wear as part of his bond signaled at 8:19 p.m. that the strap had been compromised along a roadside in South Holland, Illinois.
Kress had been charged with molesting a then 5-year-old girl between July 1, 2014, and Feb. 21, 2015, according to court documents. The girl reportedly told family members about the abuse even though Kress told her not to tell anyone or he would be "really mad," according to court documents.
