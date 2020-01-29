NRDC, groups decry petcoke transport plans in East Chicago

NRDC decried the announced CN's plan, saying it brings petcoke far too close to a residential area and a heavily contaminated USS Lead Superfund site. The West Calumet Housing Complex in the Superfund site was evacuated in 2016 as a result of an emergency order.

Several years ago, Chicago’s Southeast Side community organizations rallied against the open storage of petcoke piles that reached several stories in height, and the city of Chicago responded by banning new or expanded petcoke operations and prohibiting outdoor storage of petcoke, the NRDC said.

However, Southeast Side residents continue to report black dust flying out rail cars transporting petcoke. Residents have also expressed concern about the cumulative impacts of air pollution in an area that is also regularly exposed to neurotoxins, heavy metals, and other dangerous air pollutants, the NRDC said.

The Southeast Side community that once housed BP’s piles of petcoke is only miles from East Chicago.