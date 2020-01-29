NRDC, groups decry petcoke transport plans in East Chicago

Environmental groups are pushing back against Canadian National's planned expansion of the transportation of petcoke through East Chicago.
The city has already "been ravaged by industrial pollution and drinking water contamination," the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a news release Wednesday.
The NRDC said city residents are bracing for the significant expansion project, which would transport petcoke produced at BP's Whiting Refinery through the neighborhoods.
Petcoke is produced there as a byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil.
“The dirtiest industries are always forced on the most vulnerable communities,” Gina Ramirez, Midwest outreach manager for the NRDC, said. “Our families are sick and tired of polluters being left unchecked as they put our families in harm’s way.”
The Times first learned last week from the city of East Chicago that Canadian National plans to store dusty piles of BP petroleum coke in the city's Calumet neighborhoods.
In a statement to The Times last week, CN denied any current plans to store petcoke at the site, saying the expansion project underway is only to facilitate the staging of 120 "empty cars" to safely and reliably service local customers.
NRDC decried the announced CN's plan, saying it brings petcoke far too close to a residential area and a heavily contaminated USS Lead Superfund site. The West Calumet Housing Complex in the Superfund site was evacuated in 2016 as a result of an emergency order.
Several years ago, Chicago’s Southeast Side community organizations rallied against the open storage of petcoke piles that reached several stories in height, and the city of Chicago responded by banning new or expanded petcoke operations and prohibiting outdoor storage of petcoke, the NRDC said.
However, Southeast Side residents continue to report black dust flying out rail cars transporting petcoke. Residents have also expressed concern about the cumulative impacts of air pollution in an area that is also regularly exposed to neurotoxins, heavy metals, and other dangerous air pollutants, the NRDC said.
The Southeast Side community that once housed BP’s piles of petcoke is only miles from East Chicago.
“We fought for years to get this horrible toxic dust out of our neighborhood, and certainly not to have it placed into someone else’s” Peggy Salazar, director of the Southeast Environmental Task Force, said. “Transporting this toxic dust through this environmental justice neighborhood means that it will be impossible to avoid for a community that is already overburdened with so much other pollution.
City officials said Friday the railway intends to expand operations along its rail line at 149th Street in East Chicago, creating a “transfer point” — what is in effect a rail yard for the storage of the tar sands byproduct produced at BP's Whiting Refinery.
The city alleged petcoke would be stored there until it is transported to New Orleans and eventually shipped overseas to Asian markets for use as fuel in countries with more lax regulations.