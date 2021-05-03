Nursing home official admits taking $91,400

HAMMOND — An area woman is admitting she embezzled $91,400 from a Hobart nursing home where she worked.
U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody accepted a guilty plea last week from Charlene Gee, who could face imprisonment when she is sentenced at a later date, yet to be scheduled.
A federal grand jury indicted Gee in January 2020 with a wire fraud charge that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.
She recently signed an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office to forego her right to a jury trial in return for the prosecutor’s recommendation of leniency.
She also has agreed to pay restitution.
Federal prosecutors allege Gee used her job as human resources director of Sebo's Nursing Home to give herself and another unidentified employee unauthorized bonuses.
The government alleges she stole $91,400 between November 2018 to August 2019 from the business.
