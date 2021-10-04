NWI boy solicited by man fantasizing about suffocating victim, sex encounter, police say

VALPARAISO — A Tennessee man charged with soliciting a local 15-year-old boy on social media described fantasies about suffocating the child during sex and wanted to involve him in a three-way sexual encounter, according to a newly filed charging document.

Coleson Foster, 24, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who was arrested Friday and has bonded out of jail, faces a felony count of child solicitation, court records show.

A Porter County police officer said his department was contacted June 23 by the sister of the alleged victim, who claimed the boy had been solicited on social media by a man in his 20s.

The boy said he met a person online in April going by the name Nicholas, who claimed to be 16, according to police. The two began communicating using the Snapchat social media application and exchanged several nude photographs, court records state.

Nicholas, who turned out to be 24-year-old Foster, sent the boy nude photographs and videos, police said.

After Foster made some inconsistent comments about his age, the local boy and his sister became suspicious, court records show. Foster then allegedly told the boy he was 21.