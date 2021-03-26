NWI fire chief suspended for seeking pass for drunken firefighter, authorities say

CEDAR LAKE — The town’s top firefighter is facing suspension after he attempted to intervene with a local police agency after another firefighter was arrested on drunken driving charges, authorities said.

Effective Monday, Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening will serve a one-week suspension without pay after he asked why a Lowell police officer was working an impaired-driving enforcement checkpoint in Cedar Lake and arresting “my guys,” police records allege.

Earlier this year, Cedar Lake volunteer firefighter Jeremy Kuiper was arrested and pleaded guilty to reckless driving after he was pulled over by a Lowell police officer for running a red light and later was found to be intoxicated, authorities allege.

Town Council President Randy Niemeyer said the council and the town’s safety board recently were made aware of the incident.

“The council and Public Safety Board have decided that due to the evidence provided to us and by interviewing Chief Wilkening, Chief Wilkening will be suspended for one week without pay,” Niemeyer said in an email. “The Town Council is still deliberating about the totality of disciplinary action to be taken against Mr. Kuiper.”

Later in the email, Niemeyer said the police report speaks for itself.