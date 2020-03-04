NWI firefighter stole $4,000 using city computer, cops say

At the time, Richardson was stationed at the Black Oak Area Station 13 and that the staffing/station log for Sept. 23 indicated Richardson had transported a female to the Gary hospital for treatment, records state.

Computer records further indicated someone using Richardson's identification had signed onto the computer at the hospital on the date of the fraudulent transaction from the victim's bank account into Richardson's account, records allege.

The victim said she previously worked at Calumet Abrasive in Hammond with a female worker, identified as Stansil, who helped her log into her online banking at their workplace desktop "on several occasions," records state.

A check at Stansil's home address found that a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala parked there baring an Indiana firefighter license plate, records state.

On Feb. 28, a Gary sergeant attempted to locate Richardson at an address in Merrillville, where they came in contact with Richardson's father.

The father put Richardson on the phone, where it was discovered he was at the Gary Police Department for an unrelated matter, records state. The sergeant said Richardson agreed to speak with him.