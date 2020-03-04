NWI firefighter stole $4,000 using city computer, cops say

GARY — A Gary firefighter is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $4,000 from a woman's bank account with the help of a friend, court records show.
DeMario Marke Richardson, of Merrillville, was newly hired on the Gary Fire Department when he allegedly used a department-owned computer on Sept. 23 to transfer the money from the victim's bank account to his account to "pay personal bills," records state.
Richardson joined the ranks at the Gary Fire Department in April 2019, records show.
A Gary spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment on Richardson's current employment status.
A second individual — Antonine Stansil, of Hammond — has also been charged in the theft case.
Stansil and Richardson each face two felony charges: fraud on a financial institution, and theft where the value is between $750 and $50,000, records show.
The victim first reported the theft of funds from the Regional Federal Credit Union to Hammond Police Department officials, which in turn forwarded the case to the Gary Police Department, records show.
A detective determined the IP address used to transfer the funds was tied to a computer belonging to the Gary Fire Department.
The computer is one of three stationed at Methodist Northlake Campus in Gary, police said.
At the time, Richardson was stationed at the Black Oak Area Station 13 and that the staffing/station log for Sept. 23 indicated Richardson had transported a female to the Gary hospital for treatment, records state.
Computer records further indicated someone using Richardson's identification had signed onto the computer at the hospital on the date of the fraudulent transaction from the victim's bank account into Richardson's account, records allege.
The victim said she previously worked at Calumet Abrasive in Hammond with a female worker, identified as Stansil, who helped her log into her online banking at their workplace desktop "on several occasions," records state.
A check at Stansil's home address found that a silver 2016 Chevrolet Impala parked there baring an Indiana firefighter license plate, records state.
On Feb. 28, a Gary sergeant attempted to locate Richardson at an address in Merrillville, where they came in contact with Richardson's father.
The father put Richardson on the phone, where it was discovered he was at the Gary Police Department for an unrelated matter, records state. The sergeant said Richardson agreed to speak with him.
Before the sergeant left, he asked Richardson's father about the silver Chevy, and the father allegedly stated Stansil drives it because his son "gave it to her because it was in her name and he could not afford the payments on it."
Richardson allegedly admitted transferring $4,000 into his account, but wouldn't admit who gave him the victim's information to make the transaction.
He allegedly admitted he and Stansil were once "intimately involved" and are best friends, records state.
Richardson's initial hearing is 8:30 a.m. on March 18. Stansil's initial court appearance is 8:30 a.m. March 16.