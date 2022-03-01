NWI judges fail to advance in selection process for new Indiana Supreme Court justice

The Supreme Court dreams of two Northwest Indiana judges are over, for now.

The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission on Tuesday winnowed the field of 19 applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the state's highest court to a list of 10 finalists.

Neither Porter Superior Judge Jeffrey Clymer, of Valparaiso, nor LaPorte Superior Judge Jaime Oss, of LaPorte, made the list.

The seven-member commission, led by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush, did not specify why it eliminated Clymer or Oss from the competition to succeed retiring Justice Steven David.

But the decision came after commission members each reviewed the extensive applications submitted by both judges, as well as individual, 20-minute interviews with the commission — Clymer on Monday and Oss on Tuesday.

Records show this was the first time Clymer, who became a judge in 2017, sought a state-level appellate judicial post.

Oss, meanwhile, has unsuccessfully applied for the Supreme Court three times and the Indiana Court of Appeals once. She was elected as a LaPorte County judge in 2020.

Several of the lawyers and judges selected as finalists also have ties to Northwest Indiana, including Allen Superior Judge Jennifer DeGroote and Elkhart Superior Judge Gretchen Lund, both graduates of Valparaiso University School of Law; Marion Superior Judge Ryan Gardner, a Gary native; and Indiana Court of Appeals Judge Derek Molter, a Newton County native.

The nominating commission is scheduled in April to conduct a second round of interviews with the 10 Supreme Court finalists to help the commission decide which three candidates it will recommended to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb must then appoint the new justice from the list of candidates endorsed by the commission.

Indiana voters will get to decide at the 2024 general election whether to retain the new justice for a renewable 10-year term on the Supreme Court.

10 finalists for Indiana Supreme Court second interview William W. Barrett Hon. Jennifer L. DeGroote Justin P. Forkner Hon. Ryan K. Gardner Hon. Dana J. Kenworthy Hon. Gretchen S. Lund Hon. Derek R. Molter Patrick W. Price Hon. Rudolph R. Pyle, III Hon. Mark E. Spitzer

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.