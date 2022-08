NWI man charged with stalking, public indecency, cops say

LAKE VILLAGE — A 22-year-old Shelby man was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police after the man allegedly was spotted masturbating in his vehicle.

According to police, Leobardo Costilla contacted an employee at a Lake Village restaurant and asked her to go outside to her vehicle so he could show her something.

The employee went outside and observed Costilla masturbating in his vehicle. The woman yelled at Costilla to leave and she returned to the business unharmed, police said.

Costilla then made additional attempts to contact the woman by calling her cell phone and sending her unwanted text messages. One of the messages requested sex in exchange for cash, according to police.

State police stationed at Lowell secured a warrant for Costilla's arrest and took him into custody Friday.

He was booked into the Newton County Jail on charges of stalking, a level 6 felony; public indecency, a class A misdemeanor; and harassment, a class B misdemeanor, police said.

In a similar incident, a St. John man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly masturbating in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Target store in the 9800 block of Wicker Avenue.