NWI man gunned down in backyard; cops open homicide probe

MICHIGAN CITY — A homicide investigation is underway after several people called 911 Sunday night to report the sound of gunfire in the area of Detroit and Franklin streets.

The 911 calls were received at about 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Michigan City Police Department.

Michigan City Police Officer Adam Brinkman and LaPorte County Deputy Evan Doperalski were first on scene to the area of the 100 block of East William Street, police said.

The victim — identified as Sirus Scott, 29, of Chicago — was found with a gunshot wound in the backyard. He was immediately taken to Franciscan Health in Michigan City where he died, police said.

The department's Investigative Division was called in to begin the investigation and detectives worked throughout the night processing the crime scene and conducting interviews with witnesses.

The initial investigation has lead detectives to believe that this was not a random act of violence, police said. Although the actions of the suspect or suspects endangered residents in the surrounding neighborhood, there is no ongoing safety threat to the community, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday. This case is being investigated as a homicide.