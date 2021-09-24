NWI man pleads guilty in 14-year-old brother's murder

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to murdering his teenage brother last year.

Tyjuan D. King, 24, admitted he fatally shot his 14-year-old brother Traeshaun Toney on July 17, 2020, in the 800 block of Kentucky Street.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts King's plea agreement, he would sentence King to 45 years in prison.

Witnesses told police King was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years before the shooting and had been off his medication.

King had been in a poor mental state since he turned 21 years old, and his mother's health insurance would no longer cover him, according to court records.

Toney and his friends were playing basketball near the 700 block of Kentucky Street when King and another man, who was driving King's mother's car, pulled up and King started shooting at the children, according to court records.

Toney went to his home in the 800 block of Kentucky Street and told his mother, who asked him to stay in the house until she could find a safe place for him to go.

King returned to the home a short time later and approached family members to apologize, but then began shooting at Toney again, court records state.