 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWI man pleads guilty in 14-year-old brother's murder
alert urgent

NWI man pleads guilty in 14-year-old brother's murder

Tyjuan King

Tyjuan King

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty but mentally ill Thursday to murdering his teenage brother last year.

Tyjuan D. King, 24, admitted he fatally shot his 14-year-old brother Traeshaun Toney on July 17, 2020, in the 800 block of Kentucky Street.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts King's plea agreement, he would sentence King to 45 years in prison.

Witnesses told police King was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years before the shooting and had been off his medication.

King had been in a poor mental state since he turned 21 years old, and his mother's health insurance would no longer cover him, according to court records.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Toney and his friends were playing basketball near the 700 block of Kentucky Street when King and another man, who was driving King's mother's car, pulled up and King started shooting at the children, according to court records.

Toney went to his home in the 800 block of Kentucky Street and told his mother, who asked him to stay in the house until she could find a safe place for him to go.

King returned to the home a short time later and approached family members to apologize, but then began shooting at Toney again, court records state.

The mother told police everyone started running.

She found Toney collapsed in an alley and saw King running along a set of railroad tracks, court records state.

She remained with Toney and performed CPR until medics arrived. Toney was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vasquez set King's sentencing for Oct. 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts