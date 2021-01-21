 Skip to main content
NWI man will be returned to D.C. to face Capitol riot charges
HAMMOND — A Northwest Indiana man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol appeared Thursday before a federal magistrate.

Kash Lee Kelly, 32, learned Thursday he could face trial in Washington, D.C. on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry into a restricted federal building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He could face more than six months in prison if convicted of taking part in the riot earlier this month.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick advised Kelly of the charges at Thursday’s hearing, which was held through a video teleconferencing link. Kelly has been in federal detention since his arrest last week in the Region.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich said he would order Kelly returned to Washington after Kelly is sentenced here next month on federal drug conspiracy charges, which pre-date the Jan. 6 riot.

A federal prosecutor in Washington charged Kelly late last week with scaling the walls of the Capitol building Jan. 6 and entering the building.

The FBI alleges he can be seen in images taken during the riot standing on the pedestal of a statue within the building, waving an American flag outside and giving an interview afterward in the street about why the mob stormed the building.

Kelly must first be sentenced Feb. 11 on the drug conspiracy charges that he took part in violent drug-dealing conspiracy by the Latin Kings street gang sometime between 2003 and 2017.

Kelly pleaded guilty in 2017 to the drug conspiracy charge. He has been free on bond for the last four years and had received court permission to travel outside northern Indiana recently.

Kelly has been on the road before giving speeches as part of his Streetlights Unity, and had gained popularity for his social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

