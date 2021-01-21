NWI man will be returned to D.C. to face Capitol riot charges

HAMMOND — A Northwest Indiana man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol appeared Thursday before a federal magistrate.

Kash Lee Kelly, 32, learned Thursday he could face trial in Washington, D.C. on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry into a restricted federal building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He could face more than six months in prison if convicted of taking part in the riot earlier this month.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick advised Kelly of the charges at Thursday’s hearing, which was held through a video teleconferencing link. Kelly has been in federal detention since his arrest last week in the Region.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich said he would order Kelly returned to Washington after Kelly is sentenced here next month on federal drug conspiracy charges, which pre-date the Jan. 6 riot.

A federal prosecutor in Washington charged Kelly late last week with scaling the walls of the Capitol building Jan. 6 and entering the building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}