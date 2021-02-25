NWI nurse raped car-crash victim who pleaded for pain meds, cops allege; suspect at large

CROWN POINT — Gary police were searching Thursday for a traveling nurse wanted on charges alleging he forced a car-crash victim to have sex with him in exchange for pain medication that the victim had been begging for.

Timothy J. Jackson, 51, of Gary, was charged Thursday with two counts of rape, a level 3 felony. His victim was being treated at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary at the time of the incident, court records state.

DNA evidence collected as part of the woman's sexual assault kit linked Jackson to the alleged rape, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The woman was admitted to the Gary hospital Jan. 23 after suffering a broken right and left arm, a fractured rib and punctured lung as a result of a car crash, according to court documents.

About 4 a.m. Jan. 27, she was awake because of pain and had been yelling for pain medication for several hours, court records state.

Jackson finally entered her room, said he had been with another patient and asked her, "What are you going to do for it?" court records allege.

The woman asked Jackson what he meant, and he stood up, pulled down the window blinds, unzipped his pants and used his tongue to repeatedly push out his cheek, court records state.

