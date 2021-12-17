NWI official delivers fake snake to colleague, dubs him a 'sissy' for his reaction; auditor calls it 'cowardly act'

The auditor said he filed a report with the county sheriff's department because it was not the first time Mrozinski "has engaged in such public threats (which need to stop), and because, to the degree that the leaver of the snake wanted to be anonymous, and make me feel fear and uncertainty, I would have no way of knowing whether the package might have been laced with some kind of substance that might be harmful to me, or my staff."

LaPorte County Sheriff Public Information Officer Derek J. Allen said Friday morning the report was not yet completed.

Stabosz said it is his hope the other two county commissioners and County Council will censure Mrozinski, demand he stop the threats against him and apologize "for the degraded chest-thumping we have seen from him, which evokes primitive notions of the Wild West."

Mrozinski did not apologize, and instead said the "practical joke should serve as comic relief" compared to the auditor's "collection of offensives," which include being sued for defamation.