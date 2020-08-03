You are the owner of this article.
NWI police postpone National Night Out due to surge in COVID-19 cases
NWI police postpone National Night Out due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Munster Night Out Against Crime

Johnny Jamicich, of Munster, checks out the Munster Fire Department's Engine No. 4 at last year's Munster Night Out Against Crime event.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MUNSTER — Police departments across Northwest Indiana are canceling what are usually their most celebrated community gatherings of the year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. 

Several local departments have announced postponements of National Night Out, typically held Aug. 4. The event is held to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community and to promote safe neighborhoods.

Many are canceling at the recommendation of the National Association of Town Watch.

The Portage Police Department said it avoided advertising the original event date of Aug. 4 because it strongly suspected it would be canceled due to COVID-19, Sgt. James Maynard said.

Portage police and the Valparaiso Police Department tentatively have rescheduled for Oct. 6, but they will monitor Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive orders leading up to the event. 

"We are praying the new cases of COVID-19 in our Region are reduced by then, but we have to at least consider the possibility that those numbers could increase and stricter limitations on gatherings might be instituted," Maynard said. 

Since the death in May of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of a white officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, there have been countless protests and social unrest throughout the country.

Even though Portage saw only peaceful protests, Maynard said officers there have been questioned on issues by some members of the public. 

"Fortunately, we were able to publicly communicate with these citizens via our social media platforms to answer those questions. The majority of the feedback was positive but even for the few people who didn’t like our some of our answers, just having that dialogue, being transparent, was a step toward building new and better relationships," Maynard said. 

He said the cancellation of several face-to-face events — including the popular Coffee with a Cop and the Citizens and Youth Academies — has limited the Portage Police Department's ability to connect with the community. 

Munster police Officer James Ghrist said it's disappointing to have to cancel the Night Out event, which is typically held at Community Park, this year. But the department understands the importance of individual health and safety, he said. 

"We always look forward to it. It's a very positive evening for the community, but we understand the situation," Ghrist said. 

The Munster Police Department's 2019 event was ranked eighth best in its population category by the National Association of Town Watch, he said. 

"It's the highest we've ever ranked, and it's steadily risen over the years," he said. 

Before the state's order to limit large gatherings, Munster planned to host a scaled-back version of past Night Out events that required participants to wear masks. 

If all goes well, the plan is to now host a number of activities in early October, such as a parade of emergency vehicles for children and a perhaps fireworks show that adheres to social distancing guidelines, he said. 

"We'll change course if it's not safe," Ghrist said. 

He hopes Munster residents understand the department will continue its community policing programs through the year, including its anti-drug DARE program, crime watch efforts, volunteer efforts, car seat installation assistance and Coffee with a Cop series. 

Munster police took part in 120 birthday party parades for children in the late spring and hand-delivered DARE certificates and T-shirts to fifth-grade graduates, Ghrist said. 

"It's not just one night of community policing in Munster, we focus on this all throughout the year," Ghrist said. 

The Dyer Police Department announced on Facebook recently it is postponing the department's annual National Night Out Against Crime event. 

Dyer police plan to hold a police car parade "up and down the streets of Dyer," instead, the department said. 

"We are encouraging residents to get outside and safely social distance with family and neighbors in recognition of the National Night Out Against Crime. Turn outside lights on and enjoy outside activities. Squad cars will make their way up and down the streets," the department said in a statement. 

"This is a good chance to take a break from your daily routine, put the electronics down, wave to your neighbors and enjoy outside activities for the evening," the department said. 

Schererville Police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said the department's National Night Out event, scheduled for Aug. 4, has been canceled. The event has been held at Redar Park since 2003, he said. 

"We are in a holding pattern with setting a new date," as the department monitors the coronavirus outbreak.

"We decided to cancel the event after our other town events were either canceled or postponed earlier this summer. During this time we remain committed as a department in maintaining our strong relationship with our community," Cook said. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

