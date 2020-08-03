NWI police postpone National Night Out due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Even though Portage saw only peaceful protests, Maynard said officers there have been questioned on issues by some members of the public.

"Fortunately, we were able to publicly communicate with these citizens via our social media platforms to answer those questions. The majority of the feedback was positive but even for the few people who didn’t like our some of our answers, just having that dialogue, being transparent, was a step toward building new and better relationships," Maynard said.

He said the cancellation of several face-to-face events — including the popular Coffee with a Cop and the Citizens and Youth Academies — has limited the Portage Police Department's ability to connect with the community.

Munster police Officer James Ghrist said it's disappointing to have to cancel the Night Out event, which is typically held at Community Park, this year. But the department understands the importance of individual health and safety, he said.

"We always look forward to it. It's a very positive evening for the community, but we understand the situation," Ghrist said.

The Munster Police Department's 2019 event was ranked eighth best in its population category by the National Association of Town Watch, he said.