NWI to welcome new 3 new K-9 teams, state police say

K-9 Officers Trooper Benjamin Beers, left, with K-9 Zero, Trooper William Carlson with K-9 Cooper and Trooper Logan Hensley with K-9 Kai are pictured.

Three Indiana State Police troopers and their K-9 dogs will join officers in the Region, state police announced Tuesday.

The officers and their pups graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in December, according to a news release. Each trooper and their K-9 partner completed a 12-week, 400-hour training. The K-9 dogs learned obedience, tracking, area search, building search, article search, apprehension and narcotic detection. The Indiana State Police currently has 34 patrol K-9 teams and six explosive detection K-9 teams.

Trooper William Carlson, accompanied by K-9 Cooper, a German Shepherd, has been with state police for seven years. Carlson has served as a drug recognition expert, a member of the mobile field force team, an instructor in control tactics and a field training officer.

Trooper Benjamin Beers and his Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix, K-9 Zero, will transfer to the Lowell post in the spring, state police said. He has patrolled on the Indiana Toll Road for the entirety of his five-year career with ISP. He was recognized as the Trooper of the District for the Indiana Toll Road in 2020 and the top operating while intoxicated enforcement recipient for the Toll Road in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the latter of which he led Indiana in OWI arrests.

Trooper Logan Hensley trained with his K-9 Kai, a German Shepherd. Hensley served on the All Crimes Policing Team, as a K-9 handler and a field training officer. His former partner, Zeus, died in 2022. Hensley chose the name Kai, short for Kairos, after Greek deity Kairos who is the son of Zeus in Greek mythology.

