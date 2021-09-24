NWI woman stabbed friend for refusing to eat salty food, according to court admission

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago woman admitted Friday she stabbed a friend in the stomach last year after the friend refused to eat food the defendant had prepared because it was too salty.

Marquita S. Ford, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of battery with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Ford's plea agreement, Ford could face up to three years in prison.

A level 5 felony carries a possible sentence of one to six years, but Lake County prosecutors agreed to a cap of three years.

Defense attorney Susan Severtson asked Bokota to order Ford be evaluated for all Lake County Community Corrections programs, including day reporting and work release.

Ford admitted she stabbed the woman Sept. 6, 2020, at a home in the 3900 block of Alder Street in East Chicago, court records show.

The woman told police Ford, her friend of 10 years, cooked a meal while spending time with the woman and others. The woman told Ford the food was too salty and that she wouldn't eat it.

Ford responded by stabbing the woman in the stomach with a pocket-type knife, court records state.