MICHIGAN CITY — One occupied home and three vehicles were struck by gunfire Wednesday morning during a drive-by shooting in the 400 block of Hayes Avenue, Michigan City police say.

"There were no injuries to any of the people inside the residence," according to police.

Police said they were called to the area around 10:04 a.m. Wednesday and collected evidence.

"The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made yet," police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221, extension 1074 or by email at lhood@emichigancity.com.

