Occupied school bus rear-ended; driver accused of fleeing, police say

LAPORTE — A 50-year-old Michigan City man faces a criminal charge after allegedly crashing into the rear of an occupied school bus Monday afternoon and then fleeing the scene when he heard police were on the way, according to the LaPorte County sheriff's department.
Police said they responded around 3:29 p.m. to the hit-and-run crash at Orchard Drive and Wozniak Road involving a Michigan City Area Schools bus.
The bus driver reportedly told police a white SUV crashed into the back of the bus. The SUV driver then pulled alongside the bus and briefly spoke to the bus driver before allegedly taking off northbound on Wozniak Road.
The SUV was stopped while travelling eastbound along County Road 400 North and Wozniak Road, police said.
The driver, identified by police as Michael J. Adams, was taken into custody and faces a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, according to police. He was released from jail Monday night after posting bond.
"There were approximately 30 passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash — none of which reported any injuries," police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Kolin Burgess
Arrest Date: March 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Kouts, IN
Martin Mrak Jr.
Arrest Date: March 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Possession of Methamphetamine; OWI Class: Felonies Age: 50
Residence: Rolling Prairie, IN
Michael Young
Arrest Date: March 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 37
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Glynn Anderson Jr.
Arrest Date: March 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cebastian Green
Arrest Date: March 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, In
Austin Kist-Oman
Arrest Date: March 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Coldiron
Arrest Date: March 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Donald Taylor
Arrest Date: March 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 37
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Whaiun Patterson
Arrest Date: March 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Disney
Arrest Date: March 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 23
Residence: N/A
Matthew Straight
Arrest Date: March 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: South Bend, IN
Anna Lee
Arrest Date: March 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anthony Johnson
Arrest Date: March 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daryl Smith
Arrest Date: March 10, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 58
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Bonnie McGriff
Arrest Date: March 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bryan Lumpp
Arrest Date: March 9, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jermaine Young
Arrest Date: March 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Kokomo, IN
Michael Murphy
Arrest Date: March 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Janelle Knowlton
Arrest Date: March 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Stop After Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury; Causing Serious Bodily Injury when Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated; Insurance Fraud Class: Felonies Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shawn English
Arrest Date: March 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Avery Smith
Arrest Date: March 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Cayla Gaddis
Arrest Date: March 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Darreon Dodds
Arrest Date: March 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.