Occupied school bus rear-ended; driver accused of fleeing, police say

LAPORTE — A 50-year-old Michigan City man faces a criminal charge after allegedly crashing into the rear of an occupied school bus Monday afternoon and then fleeing the scene when he heard police were on the way, according to the LaPorte County sheriff's department.

Police said they responded around 3:29 p.m. to the hit-and-run crash at Orchard Drive and Wozniak Road involving a Michigan City Area Schools bus.

The bus driver reportedly told police a white SUV crashed into the back of the bus. The SUV driver then pulled alongside the bus and briefly spoke to the bus driver before allegedly taking off northbound on Wozniak Road.

The SUV was stopped while travelling eastbound along County Road 400 North and Wozniak Road, police said.

The driver, identified by police as Michael J. Adams, was taken into custody and faces a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, according to police. He was released from jail Monday night after posting bond.

"There were approximately 30 passengers on the school bus at the time of the crash — none of which reported any injuries," police said.

