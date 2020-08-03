You are the owner of this article.
Odd looking shoes lead to discovery of 3 1/2 pounds of cocaine; two charged, police say
Odd looking shoes lead to discovery of 3 1/2 pounds of cocaine; two charged, police say

Pina and Gonzalez

Fabian Ronaldo Pina and Luis Humberto Gonzalez Jr.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Oddly shaped shoes led police to the discovery of nearly 3½ pounds of cocaine Saturday during a traffic stop along a local stretch of Interstate 94.

Fabian Ronaldo Pina, 22, and Luis Humberto Gonzalez Jr., 21, both of San Juan, Texas, were charged by Porter County prosecutors with a Level 2 felony count of dealing cocaine, according to court records.

An Indiana State Police officer said he stopped the pair's white Chevrolet Silverado shortly before noon Saturday after seeing it failing to use a turn signal while changing eastbound lanes, according to charging documents.

The officer said he smelled burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and the driver, Pina, said they were migrant workers on their way to New Holland, Michigan, police said.

"I then asked Fabian if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and he quickly stated that there was not and said, 'Go ahead and search it' without me even asking to," police said.

Gonzalez admitted to having smoked marijuana and when asked when was the last time he smoked, he said he could not remember because "That's all I do," he said laughing, according to police.

Gonzalez said the pair were on their way to Chicago to visit a friend, according to charging documents. When questioned about Michigan, he changed his story to claim they were going there first to visit to Pina's mother, police said.

As police were searching the vehicle, they came across a pair of loafers that were "oddly heavy for their size and misshaped as well," according to court documents.

When an officer punctured one of the shoes with a knife, a white powder was discovered inside, police said. Police said they later discovered 1,550 grams of cocaine in four loafers.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

