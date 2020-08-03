Odd looking shoes lead to discovery of 3 1/2 pounds of cocaine; two charged, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Oddly shaped shoes led police to the discovery of nearly 3½ pounds of cocaine Saturday during a traffic stop along a local stretch of Interstate 94.

Fabian Ronaldo Pina, 22, and Luis Humberto Gonzalez Jr., 21, both of San Juan, Texas, were charged by Porter County prosecutors with a Level 2 felony count of dealing cocaine, according to court records.

An Indiana State Police officer said he stopped the pair's white Chevrolet Silverado shortly before noon Saturday after seeing it failing to use a turn signal while changing eastbound lanes, according to charging documents.

The officer said he smelled burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and the driver, Pina, said they were migrant workers on their way to New Holland, Michigan, police said.

"I then asked Fabian if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and he quickly stated that there was not and said, 'Go ahead and search it' without me even asking to," police said.

Gonzalez admitted to having smoked marijuana and when asked when was the last time he smoked, he said he could not remember because "That's all I do," he said laughing, according to police.