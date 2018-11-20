LAPORTE — An off-duty paramedic was found guilty Monday on four felony counts stemming from an Oct. 6, 2017, alcohol-related crash that resulted in two deaths.
But the jury cleared 41-year-old Tron Gorbonosenko of the two most serious felony counts, according to his defense attorney Larry Rogers.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13 before LaPorte County Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson.
Part of the trial focused on the more than three hours it took for police to conduct a blood-alcohol test on Gorbonosenko following the crash, Rogers said. The test, which was done in South Bend, revealed Gorbonosenko's blood alcohol level was 0.17, more than twice the state limit of 0.08.
Gorbonosenko, who worked for LaPorte County EMS, was the driver of a Ford Mustang that collided head-on with a Honda Odyssey on U.S. 20 at Bootjack Road, county police said at the time.
Don and Angie Kaczmarek, 47 and 49, respectively, owners of Packman's Family Pizzeria in LaPorte, died at the scene of the crash.
Gorbonosenko was critically injured and flown from the scene by Med Flight to South Bend Memorial, where he remained for a week.
During the investigation, a crash reconstruction investigator determined that Gorbonosenko's vehicle was believed to be traveling between 55 and 61 mph prior to impact which occurred in the westbound lane of U.S. 20, police said.
The LaPorte Police Department have been put on notice of a potential lawsuit claiming that three of its officers allowed an intoxicated Gorbonosenko to drive away, resulting in a double-fatal crash.
A witness said he called police Oct. 6 when Gorbonosenko struck another vehicle and a telephone pole while attempting to park outside a karate school on Oregon Street in LaPorte, according to the tort claim.
The witness said Gorbonosenko staggered into the building and had the smell of alcohol on his breath, according to the claim.
Three city police officers arrived on scene and spoke with Gorbonosenko, the claim says. The officers never asked for a driver's license and did not appear to conduct a sobriety test. They looked inside the vehicle, which was later found to contain empty bottles of alcohol.
Gorbonosenko drove away and wound up in the fatal crash about one hour later.
The tort claim was filed on behalf of the surviving members of the Kaczmarek family by the South Bend law firm of Foley & Small. The notice lists estimated damages of $700,000 each for the estates of Donald and Angela Kaczmarek.
