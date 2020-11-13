Offenders leaving Indiana prisons can get free opioid overdose medication

Indiana is taking an extraordinary step to ensure offenders released from state prisons are less likely to die on the outside from an overdose of an opioid drug, such as heroin.

The Indiana Department of Correction recently announced it's making naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal agent, available at no cost to individuals departing IDOC facilities.

"Expanding the availability of naloxone to all offenders upon release from one of our correctional facilities is one way we can ensure these individuals a smooth transition back into the community as contributing members of society, forever removed from justice-involved settings," said Dr. Kristen Dauss, IDOC chief medical officer.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose. It blocks the toxic effects of the overdose and often is the difference between life and death.

Indiana correction officials now are asking offenders during their pre-release medical screening if they would like to leave prison with a free naloxone kit. The kit includes one dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral card for treatment.