Office safe stolen from Schoop's Hamburgers, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Rolling Prairie man is in custody after allegedly breaking in and stealing an office safe from Schoop's Hamburgers in the middle of the night Wednesday.
Michigan City police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the burger joint at 4105 Franklin St. after the restaurant's alarm sounded.
A witness in the area called 911 to report they saw a person running north from towards U.S. 20, according to a Michigan City Police Department news release.
The person, later identified as Kyle James Reese, 27, was caught and arrested, police said.
Later that morning, at 6:15 a.m., officers were called back out to Schoop's Hamburgers, where employees were arriving for work, police said. They said an office safe was missing.
Officers checked the area and found the safe in the landscaping of a nearby Starbucks at 4103 Franklin St.
On Thursday, Reese was charged with one count of burglary, a level 5 felony, police said.
Reese is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond, police said.
His initial court appearance is set for 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.
With the investigation still open, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact lead detective Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221 ext. 1042.
Tips can also be sent via Facebook Messenger or through our crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488.
Police said tipsters can always request to remain anonymous.
