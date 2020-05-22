Office safe stolen from Schoop's Hamburgers, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A Rolling Prairie man is in custody after allegedly breaking in and stealing an office safe from Schoop's Hamburgers in the middle of the night Wednesday.

Michigan City police were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the burger joint at 4105 Franklin St. after the restaurant's alarm sounded.

A witness in the area called 911 to report they saw a person running north from towards U.S. 20, according to a Michigan City Police Department news release.

The person, later identified as Kyle James Reese, 27, was caught and arrested, police said.

Later that morning, at 6:15 a.m., officers were called back out to Schoop's Hamburgers, where employees were arriving for work, police said. They said an office safe was missing.

Officers checked the area and found the safe in the landscaping of a nearby Starbucks at 4103 Franklin St.

On Thursday, Reese was charged with one count of burglary, a level 5 felony, police said.

Reese is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond, police said.

His initial court appearance is set for 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.