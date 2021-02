Officer comes to aid of injured fisherman near Valpo

VALPARAISO — A 70-year-old fisherman has a state conservation officer to thank for coming to his aid Sunday after injuring himself while on the local chain of lakes, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reporting.

The DNR officer was patrolling the Valparaiso chain of lakes when he came across the man, who had injured himself using an ice auger.

The man was on blood thinners and accidentally cut himself, the DNR said.

The officer returned to his vehicle to retrieve a first aid kit and quickly returned to treat the man's injuries.

"After the bleeding stopped, the fisherman refused any additional treatment and got back to fishing," the DNR said.

