MICHIGAN CITY — An officer was trapped under his own squad car and dragged 25 feet after a woman he arrested attacked him while driving, police say.
Diana Brown, of Michigan City, was charged with battery to a police officer causing serious injury, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery, according to Michigan City Police Department reports.
At 12:17 a.m. March 19, police responded to the 300 block of Derby Street for a domestic disturbance.
The officer met with a man, his son and Brown, who is married to the man. Police said Brown appeared to be extremely intoxicated and she was trying to take her car keys from her husband.
The husband told police he did not want her to drive and she was attempting to leave in the car. He also said Brown was hitting him, but police did not see any marks.
The officer ended up agreeing to give Brown a ride to the 100 block of Trunk Court to defuse the situation.
Around 1:22 a.m., the officer was called again to the Derby Street residence for a domestic disturbance, after the man called police saying Brown had returned and was allegedly battering his son, according to the report.
The man said Brown returned to the residence after police dropped her off elsewhere and was trying to get her keys again. Then Brown began allegedly hitting the man's son in the back of the head with her purse.
As the officer was talking to the son, Brown attempted to come after him and the officer had to escort her back to the front porch, the police report stated.
The officer saw swelling and scratches on the back of the son's head, as well as blood in his ear, and took photos of the marks while on scene.
The officer arrested Brown, who was being charged with domestic battery, and began driving her to the Michigan City Police Station.
On the way, Brown began moving around in the back of the squad car and the officer turned the red dome light on and told her to sit back in her seat.
While driving eastbound on Barker Avenue near Poplar Street, Brown allegedly put her feet in the air and started kicking in the officer's direction after he told her she was going to jail.
Brown then kicked the officer in the right arm and he stopped the squad car to address her, police said.
The officer tried to put his car in park as he exited, however he said the gear shifter must have stopped at reverse.
As he got out of the car, the car began rolling backwards and the open driver's side door knocked the officer to the ground.
“My squad car was still moving in reverse and I was trapped underneath the driver side door and the pavement,” the officer wrote in the police report. “I couldn't get up ... and the vehicle was still moving backwards.”
Finally the squad car came to a rest at a curb and he was able to get up. He said he was dragged a total of 25 feet while trapped under the door. He went to the hospital and had cuts on his knee, elbow, hands and pain on the left side of his body.
The doctor diagnosed the officer with knee effusion, severe abrasions and a hand contusion, with possible knee ligament damage.
His uniform and some equipment were damaged, including a department-issued body cam, which totaled to $460 in damaged items, the police report said.