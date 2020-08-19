Officer faces termination over allegations he slammed man's face into squad car

Vasquez said she approached the passenger side of Hamilton's car as Peck approached the driver's side. She could hear Peck repeatedly ask for Hamilton's driver's license and registration, but she could not hear Hamilton's responses. Peck then ordered the man to turn off the car and get out, she said.

"It seemed like it was one order after another," she said.

Hamilton didn't have a chance to comply with Peck's numerous orders, she said.

Hamilton testified Peck approached him and said, "Get out of the (expletive) car." He didn't feel comfortable getting out and asked Peck why he had been stopped, he said.

Peck's reply was so fast he couldn't understand, but he thought Peck said something about traffic, he said.

Hamilton said he didn't commit any traffic violations before he was pulled over, and Vasquez said she didn't witness any from her position in her squad car.

Hamilton said Peck also demanded his license and registration, so he gathered his papers and was taking off his seat belt to get out and comply with Peck's orders.

"As soon as I took off my seat belt, he snatched me out of the car," Hamilton said. "The paperwork in my hand ended up in the street."