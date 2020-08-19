Officer faces termination over allegations he slammed man's face into squad car

GARY — Two police officers testified Tuesday they thought fellow Officer Terry Peck used excessive force during an arrest last year by pushing a man's face into a squad car so hard his tooth was chipped.
Peck, who has been disciplined several times in the past, is facing termination for allegations of excessive use of force, misconduct, and failure to engage in professional and moral conduct, according to testimony during a Gary Police Civil Service Commission hearing.
The man, Rassan Hamilton, of Gary, denied being disrespectful but admitted he used profanity and told Peck and other officers he felt he was being targeted because he was black and the officers were white. He said one of the officers responded by saying, "I'm albino."
Hamilton was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended, operating while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self, and cited for unsafe lane movement as a result of his encounter with Peck.
All of the charges against Hamilton were dismissed in February, online records show.
Hamilton said the experience tarnished his opinion of the Gary Police Department, but he was grateful when an investigator with the department's internal affairs division reached out to him.
Gary police Detective Olivia Vasquez and Munster Officer Sarah Storm, who worked for Indiana University Northwest police at the time of Hamilton's arrest, testified Peck's treatment of Hamilton made them uncomfortable.
Vasquez filed a complaint against Peck, which was forwarded to internal affairs by her supervisor, Sgt. Gary Carter said. Peck was suspended for a day without pay in March 2008 for conduct unbecoming of an officer and suspended for 60 days without pay in October 2013 for violating the department's sick leave policy, he said.
Peck is expected to testify during the second part of his hearing, which was to be scheduled for a later date. Attorney Daryl Jones, the hearing officer for the commission, asked City Attorney Rodney Pol and Peck's attorney, Elizabeth Beamis, to submit possible dates for the continued hearing.
Many of Beamis' questions focused on whether Hamilton complied with Peck's orders, whether he was confrontational with police, and how Vasquez and Storm defined resistance.
An initial encounter
Hamilton testified his run-in with Peck began about 3 a.m. March 19, 2019, while he was driving his uncle and cousin home.
Hamilton said he was driving his mother's car when he came upon a group of three or four police cars parked along both sides of the 3200 block of Pierce Street, near a high-rise building.
Vasquez testified police had been dispatched to the high-rise for a domestic dispute between a man and woman.
Hamilton testified that when he asked the officers if he would be able to get through, one of them — whom he could not identify — responded with a comment that included the F-word, he said.
"I'm like, 'You can't be talking to me like that,' and backed up and took the little side street," he said.
He said he wasn't being disrespectful and wasn't even sure if the officer heard him.
Hamilton dropped off his relatives before proceeding to a McDonald's near 35th Avenue and Grant Street. Before pulling into the drive-thru, he noticed a Gary police car behind him, he said.
"I felt like the same policeman who I had just encountered was following me," Hamilton testified.
Vasquez said she could not identify Hamilton as the man who drove up to police on Pierce Street, but the vehicle he was driving when Peck arrested him was similar to the one she saw at the scene on Pierce Street.
She said the man involved in the domestic dispute was told to leave, and Peck suggested there was a possibility the people in the car — which appeared similar to Hamilton's car — might have been looking to start trouble with the man involved in the domestic dispute.
Vasquez said she was en route to check the area where the man involved in the domestic dispute lived when Peck radioed that he was stopping the vehicle they'd seen earlier. She changed course and went to back up Peck instead, she said.
'One order after another'
Vasquez said she approached the passenger side of Hamilton's car as Peck approached the driver's side. She could hear Peck repeatedly ask for Hamilton's driver's license and registration, but she could not hear Hamilton's responses. Peck then ordered the man to turn off the car and get out, she said.
"It seemed like it was one order after another," she said.
Hamilton didn't have a chance to comply with Peck's numerous orders, she said.
Hamilton testified Peck approached him and said, "Get out of the (expletive) car." He didn't feel comfortable getting out and asked Peck why he had been stopped, he said.
Peck's reply was so fast he couldn't understand, but he thought Peck said something about traffic, he said.
Hamilton said he didn't commit any traffic violations before he was pulled over, and Vasquez said she didn't witness any from her position in her squad car.
Hamilton said Peck also demanded his license and registration, so he gathered his papers and was taking off his seat belt to get out and comply with Peck's orders.
"As soon as I took off my seat belt, he snatched me out of the car," Hamilton said. "The paperwork in my hand ended up in the street."
Hamilton said Peck grabbed him by the arm and took him to the ground with a leg movement, causing him to fall on his chest. He later ended up standing near the rear passenger side of Peck's squad car, he said.
Vasquez, Storm and Hamilton all testified Hamilton became agitated after he was pulled from the car, repeatedly asking why he was pulled over and why he was being arrested. Hamilton admitted he used profanity and suggested he was being targeted because he was black.
Hamilton turned his head while standing with his body facing the squad, and Peck pushed his face into the squad with so much force it chipped his tooth, testimony showed. The officers heard Hamilton yell out his tooth had been chipped, they said.
Vasquez said Hamilton fell into Peck's squad car with his body across the back seat. She and Storm testified Peck repeatedly shut the door on Hamilton's legs, though Storm said Hamilton didn't comply with orders to get into the squad and kept sticking his legs out.
Hamilton said Peck never asked him to take a portable breath test or perform field sobriety tests. Vasquez did not smell alcohol on him, she said.
He said he took two breath tests after he arrived at the police station, but never learned the result. He was not drinking alcohol or using drugs before his arrest, he said.
Hamilton said he never finished reading the charges against him, because they were "all lies."
"It was traumatizing," he said of his arrest. "I had never really experienced anything like that before."
