Officer injured after driver strikes 2 Chesterton squad cars, police say

CHESTERTON — An officer was injured attempting to protect other police when a vehicle struck two Chesterton squad cars, police said.

A Porter Police Department officer suffered a knee injury April 3, according to the Chesterton Fire Department.

At 11:23 p.m. that night, a Porter officer and two Chesterton officers responded to the intersection of North Calumet Road and Brown Avenue after someone reported two intoxicated people were in the area.

The officers were outside of their squad cars while investigating the report when a vehicle side-swiped two of the Chesterton squad cars, police reported.

The Portage officer hurt his knee as he attempted to turn and push the other officers out of the way of the collision. All of the officers avoided being struck by the vehicles.

The 33-year-old Chesterton resident driving the vehicle told police he had two or three beers before he crashed into the parked squad cars. Police conducted a sobriety test and the man passed, and a portable breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .06, which was below the legal limit.