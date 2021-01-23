 Skip to main content
Officer injured responding to domestic incident; man airlifted with gunshot wound, police say
SCHERERVILLE — A man was airlifted and an officer was injured after police were called to investigate a domestic incident at a Schererville apartment.  

At 3:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic incident in an apartment in the 8000 block of Matterhorn Lane, said Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook.

An officer arrived and tried to get inside the apartment while hearing a female screaming for help. The officer then heard a gunshot and was able to get inside the apartment.

The officer found a 33-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cook said. The man was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center and his current condition is unknown.

During the incident, a Schererville officer sustained a minor injury that was not life-threatening, Cook said. The officer was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available. Cook said police will release more information at a later time.

