Officer injured responding to domestic incident; man airlifted with gunshot wound, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A man was airlifted and an officer was injured after police were called to investigate a domestic incident at a Schererville apartment.

At 3:10 p.m. officers responded to a report of a domestic incident in an apartment in the 8000 block of Matterhorn Lane, said Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook.

An officer arrived and tried to get inside the apartment while hearing a female screaming for help. The officer then heard a gunshot and was able to get inside the apartment.

The officer found a 33-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Cook said. The man was transported with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center and his current condition is unknown.

During the incident, a Schererville officer sustained a minor injury that was not life-threatening, Cook said. The officer was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.