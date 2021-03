Officer-involved shooting ends in suspect's arrest, police say

CALUMET CITY — A man was shot after he pointed a gun at an officer during a traffic stop and then fled in his vehicle, police said.

The officer pulled the man over for a traffic violation shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Jeffrey Avenue, according to a news release from the Calumet City Police Department.

The driver, a 27-year-old male, immediately got out of the car and pointed a gun at the officer, who fired his weapon and struck the man.

The man then began to run on foot and shot at the officer multiple times before returning to his vehicle and driving off, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was later located at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and was arrested.

The extent of the man's injuries was unknown.

The Illinois State Police recovered a gun from the scene, police said. The Indiana State Police Public Integrity Task Force will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.