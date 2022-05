Officer remains on force despite guilty plea to felony charge

CROWN POINT — Three weeks after pleading guilty to a felony count of official misconduct in connection to allegations he illegally signed off on salvage auto title applications, a Gary police officer remained on unpaid administrative leave, officials said.

Officer Nicholas M. Range, 32, pleaded guilty May 10 to official misconduct, a level 6 felony, and was placed on probation for six months.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony count of perjury filed against Range in February 2021.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans filed an administrative complaint seeking Range's termination in January 2021, Gary Police Civil Service Commission records showed.

At the time, the commission unanimously voted to accept the complaint and assign a hearing officer.

However, the commission had not scheduled a hearing on the complaint as of late last week, said Angela Brown, the commission's administrator.

When Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted Range's plea agreement earlier this month, she thanked him for entering public service and urged him to find a way to forgive himself for a "dramatic mistake."

Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw said Range would not be able to seek employment as a police officer as a result of his conviction.

Range's attorney, Russell Brown, said the crime was a result of a lapse in judgment and Range was facing the consequences.

Range had no previous criminal history, Shaw said.

Bokota entered Range's conviction as a misdemeanor, which was a condition of his plea agreement. Prosecutors also agreed to allow Range to petition the court to expunge his conviction upon successful completion of probation.

According to charging documents, Range signed off on 18 individual affidavits for restoration of a salvage vehicle that were subsequently submitted by a Gary car lot to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

On each form, Range certified he was a law enforcement officer in Indiana and had personally examined each vehicle, its major components and ownership documents, according to court records.

Range attested that the salvage restoration of each vehicle conformed with the law and that making a false statement on the form could result in a perjury charge, records state.

Salvage title applications help ensure stolen auto parts are not being used to restore wrecked vehicles, police said.

Indiana State Police determined Range had used the computer in his police car to check the vehicle identification numbers of just two of the 18 vehicles, according to documents.

A business owner told police he paid Range $30 for each salvage title, but Range never visually inspected the vehicles.

