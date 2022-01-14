Officer sentenced to 16 years for off-duty shooting that resulted in Navy veteran's death

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a former police officer Friday to 16 years in prison for fatally shooting a Navy veteran in front of the veteran's wife after the wife and her friend invited him over for drinks.
Timothy R. Thomas, 41, was off duty Jan. 3, 2021, when he carried a gun into Nicholas and Jessika Lile's Lowell-area home without telling the Liles he had it and used it to kill Nicholas Lile, 42, in his own basement. Lile did not have a gun.
Working as a police officer comes with significant responsibility, Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.
Officers carry weapons and are trained to use them to protect their communities, he said.
"Mr. Thomas failed in that responsibility," Vasquez said. "He failed to do his duty to use his weapon properly and responsibly. He failed to render aid to someone after being shot."
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said police officers are trained to render aid, even to people they've just shot.
Thomas, who worked as a police officer for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Mishawaka at the time, ran out of the Liles' home without trying to help Nicholas Lile. He called 911, but the first thing he told a dispatcher was, "Help, I've been attacked,"she said.
The jury rejected Thomas' claim that he acted in self-defense, Vasquez said.
Whatever happened in the Liles' basement, Thomas' actions were not reasonable and the jury found him guilty of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, the judge said. Thomas also was convicted of a firearm enhancement, which carried a consecutive sentence.
Nicholas Lile survived seven deployments to war zones in the Middle East as a U.S. Navy corpsman attached to a Marines battalion.
Jessika Lile said Thomas and his attorneys, Ben Murphy and Christopher Cooper, alleged at trial that her husband attacked Thomas because he had post-traumatic stress disorder.
"My husband did not suffer from PTSD," Jessika Lile said. "But I do."
Jessika Lile said her daughter, who was asleep upstairs when Nicholas Lile was killed, is afraid to sleep in her own bed because the last time she did she awoke to find her father had been killed.
When the light hits the basement floor just right, she can still see the spot where her husband's blood caused the flooring to bubble up. She had to clean up the homicide scene after police left, praying all the while that her daughter would not wake up and find her there, she said.
Every night, Jessika Lile wakes and feels compelled to check on her daughter, because she's terrified of losing her, she said.
"This is the damage that is done when someone you love is killed in front of you," she said. "This is PTSD."
Nicholas Lile's mother, Deborah Ulerick, said her son used to call her on his way home from work just to talk, but she will forever feel guilty that the last time he called she told him she had to go because she had company.
She thinks about their last Christmas together, their last Steelers game, their last picture together. Her "first worst" was having to mark her son's birthday without him, she said.
"I have never known a grief like this," she said. "I will never be able to hug and kiss my son and tell him I love him again."
Several of Thomas' family members told Vasquez how Thomas always played Army or police as a boy and, at age 16, came to the aid of a woman whose car was hit by a train and came to rest on its roof in a ditch.
He served as a paratrooper in the Army's 501st Infantry and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Cuba.
"I am proud to be the mother of an honorable and decorated soldier," Patricia Thomas said.
She told the judge she still recalls how scared Thomas was after the shooting. She described him as a gentle man, who cared deeply for his family and spent hours playing with his niece and nephew.
Murphy said Thomas deserved some leniency because he was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury in 2013 and received some counseling in 2013 and 2014.
Vasquez rejected Murphy's request to find Thomas acted under "strong provocation" or that his actions were induced by Nicholas Lile.
"It would be improper to reach that conclusion based on the evidence presented," the judge said.
Vasquez said he didn't hear any evidence to show Thomas' character was horrible, but the nature and circumstances of the crime and psychological and emotional impact on Jessika Lile and her daughter warranted a sentence slightly above the advisory level.