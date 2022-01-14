Officer sentenced to 16 years for off-duty shooting that resulted in Navy veteran's death

Every night, Jessika Lile wakes and feels compelled to check on her daughter, because she's terrified of losing her, she said.

"This is the damage that is done when someone you love is killed in front of you," she said. "This is PTSD."

Nicholas Lile's mother, Deborah Ulerick, said her son used to call her on his way home from work just to talk, but she will forever feel guilty that the last time he called she told him she had to go because she had company.

She thinks about their last Christmas together, their last Steelers game, their last picture together. Her "first worst" was having to mark her son's birthday without him, she said.

"I have never known a grief like this," she said. "I will never be able to hug and kiss my son and tell him I love him again."

Several of Thomas' family members told Vasquez how Thomas always played Army or police as a boy and, at age 16, came to the aid of a woman whose car was hit by a train and came to rest on its roof in a ditch.

He served as a paratrooper in the Army's 501st Infantry and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Cuba.