EAST CHICAGO — Days after lodging worker discrimination complaints against City Hall, two female police officers have followed up by filing a federal lawsuit — seeking more than $1 million in compensation — against the city and police department.
They allege superior East Chicago acting Sgt. Juda Parks solicited them for naked photos last year. Parks has been with the department for nearly 20 years.
East Chicago Police Officer Ashly Rodriguez and ex-officer Madelline Melendez are seeking $550,000 in compensatory damages for each of them, plus punitive damages, attorneys fees and more, according to U.S. District Court records filed Saturday.
Melendez alleges she was forced to leave her job earlier this month, in retaliation for coming forward with accusations that Parks solicited her twice for nude photos — once as a 17-year-old Central High School student years ago and again through text messages last year as a 24-year-old co-worker.
Parks was allegedly a school resource officer at the high school when he solicited Melendez, a student, for nude photos.
A city attorney has adamantly denied the claims that she was retaliated against, saying Melendez and another officer, Mitchell Tipton, resigned as a result of events that occurred during a domestic altercation Dec. 30 in Hobart and the police department's investigation of that matter.
No charges were filed against either in the domestic case and they were able to return to work after the police chief's five-day suspension period.
Rodriguez claims in her suit she faced a hostile work environmental leading up to and after she went to her superiors Dec. 24 with a sexual harassment complaint against Parks, claiming he solicited naked photos from her on more than one occasion.
At the time, Parks was Rodriguez's field training officer, records show.
"Such conduct was done by Parks with a quid pro quo objective," in that favorable grades and passing evaluations during training hinged on whether they would send him nude photos, the suit states.
Plaintiffs were subjected to a quid pro quo hostile work environment where the delivery of sexual acts, including nude images were, presented by Parks as quid pro quo bargaining chips — if the plaintiffs wanted success in the FTO program and a work environment that wasn't hostile, documents state.
Using his position of power, Parks intentionally singled out the two officers because they were female in attempts to "gain and obtain sexual gratification" from them without their consent, the suit alleges.
The two officers, through their attorney Christopher Cooper, have said they denied Parks' requests for the photos.
City attorney Darnail Lyles on Jan. 16 confirmed the city is allowing Parks to remain on the payroll as its human resources department carries out its investigation.
"The belated allegations against (acting Sgt. Juda Parks) are just that — allegations. His duty status has not changed," Lyles said at the time. He could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
The suit further alleges the city has not taken reasonable steps to prevent Parks' conduct, nor has it taken reasonable steps to address the alleged misconduct.
Parks, who is also an ex-city councilman, was convicted of two misdemeanors in federal court in 2013 for failing to file his taxes two years in a row. He was allowed to keep his job after that and has worked security for the district at East Chicago Central High School.
East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith has come under fire for not placing Parks on leave when he first learned of Rodriguez’s harassment complaint Dec. 24.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
