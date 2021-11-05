Officer sues town, former police chief after dismissal of domestic battery charges

CROWN POINT — A lawsuit filed this week on behalf of a Merrillville police officer alleges the town's former police chief and two detectives violated the officer's constitutional rights and conducted a biased investigation after he was accused of domestic battery two years ago.

Officer George Fields, 50, was suspended without pay after a criminal case was filed against him in late 2019 but was reinstated as an officer in January, the lawsuit says.

Lake County prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Fields in June after determining they did not have enough evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In addition, the woman at the center of the criminal case did not want to proceed in the matter or be involved, Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbara McConnell wrote in court filings.

That case appeared to have been expunged, because no public record of it could be found.

Fields' civil lawsuit, which was filed Monday, names the town, the Merrillville Police Department, the Merrillville Police Commission, former Police Chief Joseph Petruch, Lt. Jeff Rice and Officer Allison Ellis as defendants. He's represented by attorney Matthew Fech.