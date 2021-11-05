Officer sues town, former police chief after dismissal of domestic battery charges

CROWN POINT — A lawsuit filed this week on behalf of a Merrillville police officer alleges the town's former police chief and two detectives violated the officer's constitutional rights and conducted a biased investigation after he was accused of domestic battery two years ago.
Officer George Fields, 50, was suspended without pay after a criminal case was filed against him in late 2019 but was reinstated as an officer in January, the lawsuit says.
Lake County prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Fields in June after determining they did not have enough evidence to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.
In addition, the woman at the center of the criminal case did not want to proceed in the matter or be involved, Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbara McConnell wrote in court filings.
That case appeared to have been expunged, because no public record of it could be found.
Fields' civil lawsuit, which was filed Monday, names the town, the Merrillville Police Department, the Merrillville Police Commission, former Police Chief Joseph Petruch, Lt. Jeff Rice and Officer Allison Ellis as defendants. He's represented by attorney Matthew Fech.
Fields accuses the defendants of violating his civil rights, engaging in malicious prosecution, defaming him and causing him emotional distress.
An attorney for Merrillville did not immediately return a voicemail and an email seeking comment.
According to the lawsuit, Rice and Ellis investigated the domestic battery allegations against Fields at the direction of Petruch, despite a common practice among Lake County police agencies to refer any investigation of their own officers to an outside agency.
Such referrals are made so investigations are "completed in a fair and unbiased manner," the suit states.
Fields was suspended and a disciplinary action seeking termination was brought against him, but no hearing before the Merrillville Police Commission was held. As a result, Fields' due process rights were violated, the suit says.
Fields ultimately prevailed on the disciplinary action and was reinstated as an officer Jan. 8.
Fields claims he suffered damage to his reputation and finances as a result of the defendants' actions. He's seeking monetary damages and attorney fees.