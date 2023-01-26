Officer told by Chesterton man to do something 'obscene and impossible' after pursuit Tuesday, officials say

CHESTERTON — A 54-year-old Pine Township man who was arrested Tuesday for resisting law enforcement, intimidation and possession had various choice words for his arresting officer, the Town of Chesterton is reporting.

The man told the officer, "you're just mad I outran you," in reference to a pursuit around 9:30 a.m. in which the man was going about 20 miles over the posted speed limit eastbound on Tremont Road, just south of U.S. Route 20, according to the Chesterton Police Department.

The officer followed the Chevrolet Tahoe onto northbound Indiana State Road 49 and activated his emergency overhead red and blue lights. By that time, the vehicle was 12 to 15 car lengths in front of him, Chesterton police said. Near the intersection of Ind. 49 and U.S. 20, the motorist, still “traveling at a high rate of speed,” exited onto westbound U.S. 20, disregarded a red light at the intersection of Waverly Road and made “an abrupt turn into the parking lot” of Leroy’s "Hot Stuff" restaurant.

When the officer approached the man outside his vehicle, the man began to walk toward the restaurant. The third time the officer asked the man to stop he told the officer to do something "obscene and impossible," according to the post from the Town of Chesterton.

Inside the bar, the man asked the officer what the issue was, and when the officer replied that he wanted to discuss the Tahoe in the parking lot, the man stated, “What Tahoe? I wasn’t driving. I’ve been here the whole time,” police said.

The man was taken into custody at the Porter County Jail. En route to the jail, he told the officer "I'm going to kick your ass," and "I'm going to kill you," police said.

In addition to the charges, the man was issued a citation for speeding, improper turn, driving left of center and disregarding an automatic signal.

