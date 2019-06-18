LAPORTE — The brother of a 15-year-old who was found dead earlier this month was taken into police custody Tuesday.
Tyler M. Kiger, 21, was arrested on pending charges of involuntary manslaughter, a Level 5 felony, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.
On the morning of June 8, 15-year-old Michael Kiger was found dead in a rural LaPorte County residence, according to the county sheriff's office.
Investigators said before the teen was found dead, Michael Kiger was involved in a disturbance with his older brother, Tyler Kiger.
Officers with the department's midnight patrol were called out June 7 to a disturbance at a residence in the 2800 W. block of County Road 450 North involving the two brothers, police said.
An investigation was soon launched when detectives were told that the 15-year-old boy was involved in the June 7 disturbance and had died at another location, police said.
The manner of death of the 15-year-old boy remains unknown, as well as any injuries he may have suffered before he was found. The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said no further information would be released at this time regarding the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The Times' attempts to reach the LaPorte County Coroner were unsuccessful Tuesday evening.
On Monday, Detective Sgt. Adam Hannon, of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, testified in the LaPorte County Circuit Court in a probable cause hearing.
LaPorte County Sheriff's police then issued a warrant for Tyler Kiger's arrest and he is currently in custody at LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond, police said.
"At this time, the investigation remains active awaiting final documentation pertaining to the investigation," LaPorte County Sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said. "Therefore, no further information will be released."
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.