Officers in LaPorte County presented with 68 lifesaving defibrillators

MICHIGAN CITY — A fundraiser made it possible for officers throughout LaPorte County to be armed with a device health care providers said is a life-saver.

On Feb. 28 police from several departments in LaPorte County were presented with 68 automatic external defibrillators at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

“Today’s event is about service to the community," said Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City. "It’s about a beautiful partnership between two service providers: law enforcement and health care. Getting these devices into their hands will help them save lives in our community. We at Franciscan Health could not be more excited be part of this wonderful effort."

The third annual Bolt for the Heart 5K/10K Hallowrun on Oct. 30 in Washington Park in Michigan City made the purchase possible. There were more than 500 participants of the event, which was primarily sponsored by Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Bolt for the Heart President Pierre M. Twer said the number of registrations for the fundraiser doubled from the past year and the majority of the $106,000 total raised was from sponsorships. Hometown Hero sponsors also contributed to the number of AEDs purchased.

A total of 40 AEDs were given to the Michigan City Police Department and 28 were provided to the LaPorte Police Department.

During the presentation, Twer gave accounts of two instances where AEDs saved lives in the past year.

In one incident, an Indiana State Police trooper in Elkhart used an AED to rescue a man on the side of the road who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Twer said the entire turn of events were captured on the officer's body cam video.

In Carmel, police rescued a 4-year-old girl when she went into cardiac arrest in her house.

“The satisfying thing for us at Bolt is both of these situations, we placed the AEDs in those cars,” Twer said.

Long Beach Police Department Marshal Mark Swistek secured 16 AED donations through the support of local business leaders. Other law enforcement leaders likewise worked to gain funds among their communities.

“This was a special time for us, seeing law enforcement agencies come together for a common cause," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said. "Even those that were not recipients of the AEDs came together. It’s kind of a preview of the future of law enforcement where we all know that we are dependent on one another.”

LaPorte Police Department Chief Paul Brettin said the possibilities are endless with the devices in the hands of so many officers.

“You can see the dedication of these officers that want to get out there and start using these AEDs," he said. "And the big winner is those unknown victims out there. We don’t know how many saves we’ll have with these.”

From the start, the Play for Jake Foundation has been part of the Bolt for the Heart effort, organization leaders said. The Play for Jake Foundation was created by Julie West, whose son, Jake, died on a LaPorte High School practice field from an undetected heart condition in 2013.

“Knowing that AEDs are going into the first responders’ vehicles just warms my heart," West said. "I know there’s going to be so many lives that are saved, and that’s why I do what I do with our foundation."

Twer said the the fourth annual Bolt for the Heart event will have the goal of providing the rest of AEDs needed in Michigan City and LaPorte to ensure every officer in the departments has the device in their patrol cars. Twer also plans to use donations to build a sustainability fund, which can be used to replace pads and batteries.

“Our mission continues to grow and expand,” Twer said.

