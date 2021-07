Officers investigate man seen carrying rifle into Valparaiso Walmart, police say

VALPARAISO — Police are investigating after a man was seen carrying a rifle into a Region Walmart Saturday afternoon.

At 1:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man carrying a rifle into Walmart at 2400 Morthland Drive, according to the Valparaiso Police Department.

Authorities found the man, who was cooperative with officers and was found to be legally carrying his firearm. He was also found to have additional weapons on him, and police said he was also legally carrying those as well.

The man returned his weapons to his car without incident, authorities reported.

"The incident was fully investigated by officers on scene and the man was soon released," police said in a statement.

No charges are being pressed against the man and there was found to be no active threat against the community. The Valparaiso Police Department expressed their gratitude to the concerned residents and the staff at Walmart.

