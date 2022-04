Officers investigate second double-shooting in Region Saturday, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Two victims were found shot in the head early Saturday after police investigated several shots fired in an East Chicago neighborhood.

At 4:04 a.m. Saturday, East Chicago officers were alerted of gunshots by Shotspotter in the 5000 block of Reading Avenue, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

Police said 13 gunshots were detected and officers arrived to find two injured victims.

A 23-year-old East Chicago woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and she was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in stable condition.

The second victim, Daniel A. Ramirez, 23, of East Chicago, also suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and he was pronounced dead on scene by responding medics.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department assisted East Chicago Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in the homicide investigation.

Hours before the East Chicago incident, Gary police were called to investigate a double homicide in which two women were fatally shot inside their home.

Anyone with any information can contact Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or mpena@eastchicago.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call our anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

