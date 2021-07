Officers nab duo stealing from cars in Schererville subdivision, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Two men were arrested after police investigated reports of suspects entering cars in a Schererville subdivision.

Officers received multiple reports around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, in which residents said they saw two males were entering various vehicles in Schererville's Harvest Acres Subdivision, according to a news release from Schererville Police Department.

The residents gave descriptions of the duo and patrol officers arrived on scene to investigate, where they found two men who matched the descriptions.

After further investigation, both men were arrested and criminal charges were pressed.

Alexander John Nawrocki, 20, of Schererville, faces charges of theft and possession of alcohol by a minor, police said.

Sean Matthew Deenik, 19, of Schererville, was charged with theft.

The Schererville Police Department reminded residents to make sure all vehicles are locked, garage doors are secured and that valuables are taken inside the home. Police also suggested they leave exterior lights turned on to deter thieves.

