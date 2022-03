Officers negotiate with armed man after coming to aid of battered woman, police say

PORTAGE — Officers negotiated with an armed man who locked himself in a bathroom while SWAT members were en route, police said.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of the Woodland Village Mobile Home Park, said Portage Police Department Sgt. Rob Maynard.

Officers arrived on scene to find a woman outside who told police that a man with a handgun was inside the residence. The woman had visible injuries to her arm, face and neck and said the man had battered her, police said.

The woman said that the man made threats to harm himself and that he locked himself in the bathroom with a firearm. An on-duty crisis negotiator tried to call the man but the attempts were not successful.

The Portage Police Department SWAT team was activated to relieve patrol officers at the scene, and as the officers waited, they continued to try to deescalate the situation using a loud speaker to talk to the man.

Though the man did not verbally respond, he surrendered himself to police before the SWAT team arrived. Police were able to recover a semiautomatic pistol from the scene.

The woman refused medical treatment.

The man was taken into custody to the Porter County Jail, where he is being held on the charges of domestic battery and strangulation, which are both Level 6 felonies, Maynard said. The man's identity has not yet been released.

