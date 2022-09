Officers recover utility vehicles stolen from NIPSCO

Utility vehicles An officer identified the utility vehicles, above, while they were in the process of being towed.

FAIR OAKS — The Lake County Sheriff's Department and Newton County Sheriff's Department recovered two stolen utility vehicles valued at $50,000.

Lake County officers responded to a call at 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of 157th Avenue and U.S. Highway 41 in Lowell. The caller said the vehicles were stolen from the NIPSCO job site.

Officers used GPS trackers already in the vehicles to identify their paths and called in the Lake County Aviation Unit to assist.

A Newton County officer observed a vehicle matching the units being towed by a pickup truck near North State Road 55 and East Division Road near Fair Oaks. The officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested an adult male.

"I am extremely proud of the initiative, determination and skill officers from both Lake County and Newton County showed in cooperating to locate and recover this stolen property," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The investigation is in progress. Criminal charges are pending.